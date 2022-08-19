 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

One seriously injured in morning house fire

  • Updated
  • 0

WATERLOO – One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after Waterloo firefighters pulled him from a burning house Friday morning.

Details weren’t immediately available, but a passerby notified authorities of a house on fire at 309 E. Second St. shortly before 7 a.m.

Several other people were inside the home and were able to escape.

The home had heavy fire damage inside and on the front porch area. Heart from the flames melted siding on a nearby house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Couple arrested in Menards thefts

Couple arrested in Menards thefts

WATERLOO — A Waterloo couple has been arrested for allegedly taking thousands of dollars’ worth of items from a home improvement store.

Watch Now: Related Video

Find out how fast this Alaskan glacier has shrunk over the last 35 years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News