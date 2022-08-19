One seriously injured in morning house fire

WATERLOO – One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after Waterloo firefighters pulled him from a burning house Friday morning.

Details weren’t immediately available, but a passerby notified authorities of a house on fire at 309 E. Second St. shortly before 7 a.m.

Several other people were inside the home and were able to escape.

The home had heavy fire damage inside and on the front porch area. Heart from the flames melted siding on a nearby house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.