One person killed in three-vehicle accident Thursday near Dunkerton

A deer crashed through the window of a Waterloo, Iowa, marketing company Monday, June 28, 2021.

DUNKERTON — One person was killed in a three-vehicle accident Thursday northwest of Dunkerton.

The Iowa State Patrol responded to the 12:22 p.m. crash at East Cedar Wapsi and North Raymond roads.

A Buick Century sedan was traveling west on Cedar Wapsi Road when it failed to yield at the stop sign, according the state patrol. The car hit a Lincoln MKX sport utility vehicle that was northbound on Raymond Road.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A person in the Buick died. The state patrol said there were injuries in the Lincoln and an unidentified third vehicle at the scene.

The names of the deceased person and the injured people will be released at a later time. The state patrol was assisted by the Dunkerton and Readlyn fire and emergency medical services, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa Department of Transportation vehicle enforcement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.