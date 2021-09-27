 Skip to main content
One person injured in vehicle fire in Waterloo
WATERLOO --- One person was taken to the hospital after a car caught fire while in traffic and then collided with a utility pole Monday afternoon.

Details weren’t available, but the vehicle began smoking while driving on Highway 218 near Williston Avenue, and the vehicle then rolled into the pole at the corner of the intersection, according to authorities. Flames then damaged the pole.

Firefighters put out the flames, and paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue transported one person to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of the injuries wasn’t available.

