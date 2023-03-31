WATERLOO – One man is dead after he was struck by two vehicles early Friday.

Details weren’t immediately available, and the identity of the man hasn’t been released pending notification of relatives.

The accident happened at about 4:25 a.m. Friday on Highway 218 near the Broadway Street interchange.

One vehicle struck the man, who was apparently in the roadway. A second vehicle, which was behind the first, also struck the man, police said. Both drivers stopped.

The man died at the scene, according to police.

Photos: February snow leads to accidents 022515jr-snow-accident3 022515jr-snow-accident 022515jr-snow-accident-2 022515as-crash 022515dm-snow-1