One person dies in house fire in Charles City

CHARLES CITY --One person has died in a Saturday house fire in Charles City.

The fire was reported about 2:20 a.m. Saturday at 715 Eighth Ave. Charles City fire officials said as they arrived smoke was seen coming from the home’s roof and attic area. After entry,f irefighters found that the fire had occurred solely in the kitchen area of the home. CCFD firefighters found heavy smoke throughout the home, and that the fire was starved for oxygen to spread any further from the kitchen. Due to the lack of oxygen, the fire had mostly self-extinguished.

While extinguishing the remains of the smoldering fire in the kitchen, firefighters did a search of the home, discovering a person in the home who was deceased. Thirteen CCFD firefighters responded to the fire with two engines, an aerial, and a command vehicle.

There was only one occupant in the home at the time of the fire, and no firefighter injuries were reported. A name has not been released. According to Floyd County Assessor online records, the home is owned by Cathy Kruse and Gary Schmidt.