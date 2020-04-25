One person dies in house fire in Charles City

CHARLES CITY --One person has died in a Saturday house fire in Charles City.
The fire was reported about 2:20 a.m. Saturday at 715 Eighth Ave. Charles City fire officials said as they arrived smoke was seen coming from the home’s roof and attic area. After entry,f irefighters found that the fire had occurred solely in the kitchen area of the home. CCFD firefighters found heavy smoke throughout the home, and that the fire was starved for oxygen to spread any further from the kitchen. Due to the lack of oxygen, the fire had mostly self-extinguished.
While extinguishing the remains of the smoldering fire in the kitchen, firefighters did a search of the home, discovering a person in the home who was deceased. Thirteen CCFD firefighters responded to the fire with two engines, an aerial, and a command vehicle.
There was only one occupant in the home at the time of the fire, and no firefighter injuries were reported. A name has not been released. According to Floyd County Assessor online records, the home is owned by Cathy Kruse and Gary Schmidt.
Investigation of the cause and origin of the fire conducted by CCFD investigators concluded that the fire started in the kitchen, likely due to cooking materials overheating. There was major fire damage to the kitchen, no water damage, and heavy smoke damage to the rest of the home. Smoke alarms were present and sounding when the CCFD arrived.
Fire officials also reported another house fire Wednesday night at 200 Kelly St. in Charles City where a firefighter was injured.
There were no occupants of the home inside when firefighters arrived and the fire was extinguished quickly.
One firefighter sustained a minor injury, and refused treatment at the scene. No other injuries were reported at the scene of the fire. The home is owned by Michael Vanderslice according to the Floyd County Assessors GIS website.
