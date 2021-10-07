One person dead in motorcycle crash in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS --- One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Cedar Falls Wednesday night.

Authorities were called to the stretch of Highway 58 northbound between the Mayor’s Pedestrian Bridge and the Greenhill Road intersection around 7:40 p.m. They found a 2012 Harley Davison motorcycle and its driver deceased at the scene, according to Cedar Falls Police.

The identity of the driver hasn’t been released pending family notification.

Details of the crash weren’t available, and anyone with information is asked to call Cedar Falls Public Safety at (319) 273-8612.

