'One of 5 people in the lead,' Klobuchar says she needs support at Waterloo stop

WATERLOO — With a week and a day before the Iowa caucuses, the timing for an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate couldn’t be worse for Sen. Amy Klobuchar, rising in the polls in Iowa but still trailing four of her opponents for the Democratic nomination for president.
“You know that, right now, I have to make the best of my time,” Klobuchar told a crowd of a few hundred inside the Black’s Building’s Skyroom in downtown Waterloo on Sunday morning. “But I’m a mom — I can do two things at once.”
She called the trial in Washington, D.C., of President Donald Trump her “constitutional duty,” even if the majority-Republican Senate was likely to quickly acquit him of both charges.
“I look out at my colleagues and I think, you know, why did you run for office if you don’t believe in the Constitution?” she said. “Why won’t you hear the evidence, the witnesses? ... They can vote how they want to vote, but in America, a trial needs evidence and a trial needs witnesses.”
But despite the trial’s timing, Klobuchar held out hope her grassroots support would pull her to a surprising caucus finish.
“I never envisioned that I wouldn’t be able to be here (in Iowa) the last two weeks of the caucus, but things happen,” Klobuchar said. “I’m asking you to run for me. ... No one thought I was going to be one of five people in the lead a year ago.”
Klobuchar is polling at an average of 8% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers, according to RealClearPolitics. That’s good enough for fifth place, behind four of her opponents polling in double digits: Former Vice President Joe Biden at 21%, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders at 20.6%, Pete Buttigieg at 17.8% and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 16%.
She’ll be back campaigning in Iowa on Thursday through Monday, including Get Out the Caucus events in Waterloo on Saturday and Sunday in Decorah and Mason City.
That’s because there are still undecided voters to persuade, and among them is Jerry Small of Waterloo, who said seeing Klobuchar made it 11 candidates he’s seen in person.
“Of the eleven, I like her message the best,” Small said.
He noted his big issues were keeping Social Security and Medicare solvent and funded, but said he’s not sure exactly who he’ll caucus for come Feb. 3.
“I’ll just decide at the last minute,” he said.
Kris Brimm of Cedar Falls said after the event she was committed to caucusing for Klobuchar, saying she was a moderate voter.
“I started out with (U.S. Rep.) Kamala (Harris), and Amy is good or better,” Brimm said. “They’re gutsy, they stand up for stuff. ... (Like) Mayor Pete (Buttigieg) says, you don’t want to alienate half of the country.”