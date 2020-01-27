'One of 5 people in the lead,' Klobuchar says she needs support at Waterloo stop

WATERLOO — With a week and a day before the Iowa caucuses, the timing for an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate couldn’t be worse for Sen. Amy Klobuchar, rising in the polls in Iowa but still trailing four of her opponents for the Democratic nomination for president.

“You know that, right now, I have to make the best of my time,” Klobuchar told a crowd of a few hundred inside the Black’s Building’s Skyroom in downtown Waterloo on Sunday morning. “But I’m a mom — I can do two things at once.”

She called the trial in Washington, D.C., of President Donald Trump her “constitutional duty,” even if the majority-Republican Senate was likely to quickly acquit him of both charges.

“I look out at my colleagues and I think, you know, why did you run for office if you don’t believe in the Constitution?” she said. “Why won’t you hear the evidence, the witnesses? ... They can vote how they want to vote, but in America, a trial needs evidence and a trial needs witnesses.”

But despite the trial’s timing, Klobuchar held out hope her grassroots support would pull her to a surprising caucus finish.