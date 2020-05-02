One more COVID-19 death in Tama, 757 new positive cases in state

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO – One more person in Tama County has died from the coronavirus, according to officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The dead – an older adult age 61 to 80 years old, was one of five deaths disclosed by state officials on Saturday.

Other deaths included two in Linn County and one each in Polk and Woodbury counties. All of the deceased were classified as older adults ages 61 to 80.

There were 757 additional COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the statistics released Saturday, which is a new single-day high.

It brings the total to 8,461 positive cases. Some 87 percent of new positive cases were in the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place, and 493 of the new positive cases are from Black Hawk, Dallas, Polk and Woodbury counties.

There have been an additional 3,377 negative tests for a total of 41,085 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

