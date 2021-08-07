One killed in I-35 crash near Coulter

One person died in a crash about 30 miles south of Clear Lake on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. Friday near mile marker 165 between Exit 159 to County Road C47 and Exit 165 to Iowa Highway 3 near Coulter, according to the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The vehicles involved were a 2019 Chevrolet Trax and a 2019 semi truck, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. Neither of the drivers’ names have not yet been released.

The driver of the Trax, who was killed in the accident, was northbound on I-35 when, for “unknown reasons,” the vehicle crossed the center median and struck the semi, which was soutbound. The Trax came to a stop in the west ditch where it caught on fire.

No injuries for the second driver were reported.

Assisting at the scene were the Iowa DOT, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Latimer Fire Department and the Iowa State Patrol.

