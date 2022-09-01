One juvenile injured in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO – A juvenile male suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his arm and back Thursday evening in Waterloo, said Lt. Michael Girsch.
Police responded to a call for shots fired at about 7:45 p.m. and found “ballistic evidence” near the B&R Quality Meats building where Park Road, Utica Street, Harrison Street and Oak Avenue intersect, according to Girsch.
At about 8:15 p.m., officers were seen with flashlights looking around that area, which is believed to be where the male was injured before being transported by a private vehicle to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
The case is under investigation. No one has been arrested, and the incident is believed to have been isolated.
I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.