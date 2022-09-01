One juvenile injured in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO – A juvenile male suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his arm and back Thursday evening in Waterloo, said Lt. Michael Girsch.

Police responded to a call for shots fired at about 7:45 p.m. and found “ballistic evidence” near the B&R Quality Meats building where Park Road, Utica Street, Harrison Street and Oak Avenue intersect, according to Girsch.

Body found near Gilbertville, believed to be missing man GILBERTVILLE – Authorities have found a body believed to be that of a missing man in a woode…

At about 8:15 p.m., officers were seen with flashlights looking around that area, which is believed to be where the male was injured before being transported by a private vehicle to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

The case is under investigation. No one has been arrested, and the incident is believed to have been isolated.