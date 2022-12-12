One injured when pickup collides with building in Waterloo

WATERLOO – One person was injured when a pickup truck crashed into a building on Monday morning.
Details weren’t immediately available, but the accident started with a collision between two vehicles at the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Brookeridge Drive. One of the vehicles, the pickup, lost control, traveled a across a grass lawn and struck Black Hawk County Economic Development on Peoples Square.
The pickup driver was treated for minor injuries. No one in the building was injured.
