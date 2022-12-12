 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

One injured when pickup collides with building in Waterloo

  • Updated
  • 0
  • Jeff Reinitz

One person was injured when a pickup truck crashed into a building in the 1000 block of Peoples Square, Waterloo, Iowa, on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

WATERLOO – One person was injured when a pickup truck crashed into a building on Monday morning.

121222jr-crash-peoples-square-1

One person was injured when a pickup truck crashed into a building in the 1000 block of Peoples Square, Waterloo, Iowa, on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

Details weren’t immediately available, but the accident started with a collision between two vehicles at the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Brookeridge Drive. One of the vehicles, the pickup, lost control, traveled a across a grass lawn and struck Black Hawk County Economic Development on Peoples Square.

The pickup driver was treated for minor injuries. No one in the building was injured.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Six Pakistanis, one Afghan soldier killed in cross-border clash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News