One injured in Waterloo crash

One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 218 on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Photo courtesy of Waterloo Fire Rescue
WATERLOO – One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a Wednesday afternoon crash.
The driver was pinned inside, and firefighters had to cut through part of the vehicle to rescue him. He was taken to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for leg injuries, according to the accident report. The identity and condition of the driver weren’t immediately available.
A child in the vehicle had minor injuries.
The crash happened at about 4:35 p.m. Wednesday as the vehicle was heading south on Highway 218 near West Sixth Street when it began having mechanical issues with the steering system, according to the report. The vehicle hit a concrete barrier and then left the roadway and collided with a tree in the median.
