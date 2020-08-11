One injured in Waterloo ambulance crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A crash involving a Waterloo ambulance sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night.

The Waterloo Fire Rescue ambulance was responding to a 911 call and was traveling north on West Ninth Street shortly before 8 p.m. when it was involved in a collision with a car that was crossing the intersection at Williston Avenue, according to a preliminary crash report.

The impact set off airbags in the ambulance and sent the vehicles into a utility pole on the corner.

The driver of the passenger car was taken to a local hospital for treatment by another ambulance. The ambulance crew wasn't seriously injured, according to fire department officials.

There were no patients aboard the ambulance at the time of the crash, according to fire officials.

