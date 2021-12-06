One injured in semi rollover in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – One person was injured in a semi rollover in Cedar Falls on Monday morning.
The driver, a 25-year-old man, had just finished a delivery in the downtown area and was traveling on the Highway 58 on-ramp from First Street at about 5:25 a.m. when he apparently lost control of his vehicle, according to Cedar Falls Police.
The driver was trapped in the vehicle.
Emergency crews extricated the driver, and MercyOne paramedics took him to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo for treatment.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today