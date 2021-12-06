 Skip to main content
One injured in semi rollover in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – One person was injured in a semi rollover in Cedar Falls on Monday morning.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, had just finished a delivery in the downtown area and was traveling on the Highway 58 on-ramp from First Street at about 5:25 a.m. when he apparently lost control of his vehicle, according to Cedar Falls Police.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle.

Emergency crews extricated the driver, and MercyOne paramedics took him to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo for treatment.

