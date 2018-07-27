Subscribe for 33¢ / day
072618ho-semi-crash-1

One person was injured during a crash involving a semi and a pickup truck on Highway 56 on Thursday.

 JEFF REINITZ jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com

WADENA – One person was injured in a semi rollover following a two-vehicle crash near Wadena on Thursday morning.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Connie Jean Kriener, 64, of Waucoma, was driving a Chevy Silverado pickup truck and trailer west on Highway 56 she collided with an eastbound Mack semi and trailer driven by Robert Gene Card, 85, of Dumont.

Card sustained minor injuries from the rollover, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies allege Kriener became distracted while driving and realized she had gone into the eastbound lane where the collision occurred, causing the semi to roll into the south ditch and its contents covered the roadway and ditch.

The semi and trailer were considered a total loss with damage estimated at $100,000. Kriener was cited for driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway. Fayette County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Tri-State Ambulance, Wadena Fire, Elgin Fire, Iowa Department of Natural Rescoures and the Iowa Department of Transportation.

0
0
1
1
1

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments