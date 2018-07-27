WADENA – One person was injured in a semi rollover following a two-vehicle crash near Wadena on Thursday morning.
According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Connie Jean Kriener, 64, of Waucoma, was driving a Chevy Silverado pickup truck and trailer west on Highway 56 she collided with an eastbound Mack semi and trailer driven by Robert Gene Card, 85, of Dumont.
Card sustained minor injuries from the rollover, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies allege Kriener became distracted while driving and realized she had gone into the eastbound lane where the collision occurred, causing the semi to roll into the south ditch and its contents covered the roadway and ditch.
The semi and trailer were considered a total loss with damage estimated at $100,000. Kriener was cited for driving on the wrong side of a two-lane highway. Fayette County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Tri-State Ambulance, Wadena Fire, Elgin Fire, Iowa Department of Natural Rescoures and the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Has something happened to people that they can no longer just drive a vehicle and keep it on their side of the road.I followed a woman yesterday that was all over the place on a narrow blacktop,,I was afraid to pass her because she wandered all over
