One injured in school bus crash in Waterloo
1 comment
One injured in school bus crash in Waterloo

WATERLOO – One woman was injured when her sport utility vehicle collided with a Waterloo Schools bus on Tuesday.

One student was on the bus and wasn’t injured, according to Waterloo police.

The crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. on Falls Avenue near the intersection with Englewood Avenue when the SUV rear-ended the bus.

No further information was immediately available.

Breaking News