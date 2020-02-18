One injured in school bus crash in Waterloo

One woman was injured in a collision with a school bus on Falls Avenue, Waterloo, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
One woman was injured in a collision with a school bus on Falls Avenue, Waterloo, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
One woman was injured in a collision with a school bus on Falls Avenue, Waterloo, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
WATERLOO – One woman was injured when her sport utility vehicle collided with a Waterloo Schools bus on Tuesday.
One student was on the bus and wasn’t injured, according to Waterloo police.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
The crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. on Falls Avenue near the intersection with Englewood Avenue when the SUV rear-ended the bus.
No further information was immediately available.
Women's Mobile Museum exhibition PHOTOS
020420-womens-mobile-museum-01
020420-womens-mobile-museum-03
020420-womens-mobile-museum-04
020420-womens-mobile-museum-06
020420-womens-mobile-museum-07
020420-womens-mobile-museum-08
020420-womens-mobile-museum-02
020420-womens-mobile-museum-09
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter