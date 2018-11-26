Try 3 months for $3

PLAINFIELD – A Charles City woman was injured after her car rolled several times in a Monday morning crash near Plainfield.

Medics with Waverly Ambulance took 18-year-old Ny’jaya Foster to Waverly Hospital following the accident on Highway 218, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

According to the accident report, Foster was driving a 2008 Dodge Avenger north on Highway 218 south of Plainfield around 7:25 a.m. Monday when she apparently lost control. The vehicle entered the median, rolled several times and came to a rest on its wheels in the southbound lanes.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

