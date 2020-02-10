You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
One injured in Riceville buggy crash
0 comments
breaking top story

One injured in Riceville buggy crash

{{featured_button_text}}

RICEVILLE – A Riceville man was injured when his horse-drawn buggy was struck by a sport utility vehicle on Friday.

Medics with Riceville Fire and Ambulance took Christian Bontreger, age unavailable, to Mayo Hospital following the collision at 450th and Walnut streets at about 6:12 p.m., according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The buggy was heading south on Walnut when it was struck from behind by a Jeep Cherokee, driven by 67-year-old Ronald Mayer of Riceville, according to state troopers. The impact sent both vehicles into a ditch.

Mayer was arrested for operating while intoxicated, according to the state patrol.

Mitchell County sheriff’s deputies assisted at the scene.

clip art ambulance
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News