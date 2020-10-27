One injured in overpass crash in Waterloo

WATERLOO – One person was injured after a minivan veered off of Highway 218/Washington Street near the downtown overpass.

The identity and condition of the driver weren’t available, but authorities said he was able to exit the vehicle on his own. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash happened Tuesday morning when the van was headed northbound and lost control just before the overpass. The vehicle crossed a grass median and crashed into the cement barrier for the southbound lanes and then came to a rest on the edge of slop above West Sixth Street.

Photos_ Highway crash, Waterloo Oct. 27, 2020

