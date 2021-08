WATERLOO – One person was taken to the hospital following an apartment fire Friday night.

Waterloo Fire Rescue was called to 765 Russell Road around 11:55 p.m. and rescued a woman from Apt. 208. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and her condition wasn’t available.

Officials said the blaze appears to have started in the kitchen and spread to the cabinets. Firefighters stopped the fire before it could spread, and no other apartments were damaged.

