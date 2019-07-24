WATERLOO – One man was taken to the hospital after his house caught fire early Wednesday morning.
The identity and condition of the man weren’t available, but fire officials said the resident had escaped from the burning house before emergency crews arrived and was conscious and alert. He was transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.
The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Wednesday at 101 Summit Ave.
The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, and the city fire marshal is investigating. Authorities said the fire doesn't appear suspicious.
According to property records, the address is owned by Gary Praska.
