{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – One man was taken to the hospital after his house caught fire early Wednesday morning.

The identity and condition of the man weren’t available, but fire officials said the resident had escaped from the burning house before emergency crews arrived and was conscious and alert. He was transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Wednesday at 101 Summit Ave.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, and the city fire marshal is investigating. Authorities said the fire doesn't appear suspicious.

According to property records, the address is owned by Gary Praska.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments