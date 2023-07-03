WATERLOO --- A moped driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a minivan in a Waterloo neighborhood on Monday.

Details including the identity and condition of the driver weren’t immediately available.

According to police, the minivan was traveling on Hartman Avenue, and the moped was on Wilbur Avenue. The intersection is controlled.

The moped struck the side of the minivan and was dragged a short distance following impact, police said. The minivan driver briefly left the immediate area and returned to the scene, police said.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took the moped driver to a nearby hospital for treatment.

20 cars with the highest driver death rates Intro #20. Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 4WD #19. Nissan Maxima #18. Buick Verano #17. Ford Focus #16. Kia Soul #15. Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback #14. Chevrolet Trax 2WD #13. Chevrolet Sonic #12. Nissan Sentra #11. Ford Mustang GT coupe #10. Hyundai Accent #9. Kia Rio #8. Nissan Versa #7. Kia Forte #6. Hyundai Elantra #5. Fiat 500 #4. Nissan Versa Note #3. Chevrolet Sonic #2. Hyundai Accent #1. Ford Fiesta