CEDAR FALLS -- One person was injured in a moped accident in Cedar Falls on Monday afternoon.
The identity of the injured person wasn’t available, but Cedar Falls police said the moped driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The crash happed at about 3:35 p.m. at the intersection of West Fifth and Clay streets. The moped was traveling east on West Fifth, and a van was headed north on Clay when they collided.
The accident remains under investigation.
