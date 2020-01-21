One injured in Independence helicopter crash

INDEPENDENCE – One person was injured in a helicopter crash at the Independence Municipal Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The identity of the injured person wasn’t immediately available, and the investigation into the crash remains under investigation by the Independence Police Department with the help of the Federal Aviation Administration.

The accident happened at about 4:15 p.m., and crew with the Independence Fire Department and Police Department being sent to the scene at 1640 230th St.

The helicopter had significant damage, and the hanger was also damaged, according to the fire department. The patient was taken to a local hospital.

