EVANSDALE -- One person was injured after a crash following a collision with a deer on Monday.

Medics took one of the drivers, Martin Gleason of Evansdale, to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at about 6:20 a.m. on South Elk Run Road near Osage Road when a southbound driver, Glen Kistler of Urbana, swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway.

His Dodge Ram struck the deer and then swerved into the path of Gleason’s Saturn Iowa, which was traveling north. Kistler was able to steer back into his lane but then collided nearly head on with Gleason who had then steered into the south bound lane, deputies said.

The Dodge came to a rest in the west ditch. Kistler was uninjured in the crash.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Evansdale Police, Waterloo Police, Waterloo Fire Rescue and Ambulance. The accident remains under investigation.

