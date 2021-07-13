 Skip to main content
One injured in gun accident at Black Hawk Park range
CEDAR FALLS — One person was injured in a firearm accident at a public shooting range Tuesday.

According to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, a 75-year-old man accidentally shot a revolver into his own leg at the Black Hawk County Park range, 2410 W. Lone Tree Road, Tuesday afternoon.

He was taken to UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo for injuries that didn’t appear to be life threatening, according to deputies.

The incident is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office at this time, no criminal charges are expected.

