WATERLOO — One person was taken to the hospital following an early Friday morning fire in Waterloo.

Details weren’t available, but paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took the adult male to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital for burns. The injuries don’t appear to be life threatening, according to authorities.

Firefighters and police were called to the fire at 754 Riehl St. at about 1:39 a.m. Smoke was coming from the back of the single-story home and firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

The home is owned by Heartland Rental Properties of Evansdale, according to property records.

