WATERLOO — One person was flown to the hospital after his vehicle crashed head-on into a semi and caught fire early Friday.

The identity and condition of the man and other details weren’t immediately available.

The crash happened at about 2:15 a.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 218 near the Broadway Street overpass.

Witnesses told police a Dodge Charger was traveling the wrong way on the highway and collided with a semi. The Charger caught fire, and a passerby removed the occupant from the burning car, according to officials with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

The semi broke through a concrete jersey barrier that separates the lanes. The semi driver wasn’t injured.

Firefighters extinguished the flames. The person in the Charger suffered burns and other injuries and was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

