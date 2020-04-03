One injured in crash near Spillville

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORT ATKINSON -- A Fort Atikinson man was taken to the hospital following a two-car crash near Spillville on Wednesday

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Matthias Houdek, 30, was backing his 1989 Ford Mustang from his driveway at on 180th Street around 7:45 a.m. when his car and a 2010 Ford Edge driven by Dawn Lukes, 48, of Fort Atkinson, collided.

Lukes had just crested a hill by the driveway when the accident occurred, and the impact sent both vehicles into ditches.

Houdek was transported by ambulance to Winneshiek Medical Center for treatment. He was cited for failure to provide proof of insurance, according to the sheriff's office.

