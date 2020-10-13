One injured in crash in Waterloo

WATERLOO – One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Waterloo on Tuesday morning.
Identities and conditions weren’t immediately available, but officials said the injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.
Support Local Journalism
The crash between a passenger car and a pickup truck happened at the intersection of Dysart and Orange roads around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue took the driver of the car to a local hospital for treatment. The pickup driver declined an ambulance.
Photos: Missing children in Iowa
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.