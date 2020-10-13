One injured in crash in Waterloo

WATERLOO – One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Waterloo on Tuesday morning.

Identities and conditions weren’t immediately available, but officials said the injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The crash between a passenger car and a pickup truck happened at the intersection of Dysart and Orange roads around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue took the driver of the car to a local hospital for treatment. The pickup driver declined an ambulance.

Photos: Missing children in Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.