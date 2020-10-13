 Skip to main content
One injured in crash in Waterloo
breaking top story

One injured in crash in Waterloo

101320jr-crash-orange-1

One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle at the intersection of Dysart and Orange roads in Waterloo on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Waterloo on Tuesday morning.

Identities and conditions weren’t immediately available, but officials said the injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

The crash between a passenger car and a pickup truck happened at the intersection of Dysart and Orange roads around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue took the driver of the car to a local hospital for treatment. The pickup driver declined an ambulance.

