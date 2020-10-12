 Skip to main content
One injured in county park gun range accident
One injured in county park gun range accident

CEDAR FALLS – One person was injured in a firearm accident at the Black Hawk County Park shooting range over the weekend.

A man at the range at 2410 W. Lone Tree Road was moving firearms at about 4 p.m. Saturday when he apparently dropped a bag containing a handgun, and the handgun discharged, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

The bullet struck the man’s leg, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

