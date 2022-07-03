 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

One injured in bus, van crash

  • Updated
  • 0

REINBECK --- One person was injured when a van allegedly rear-ended a bus on Saturday.

Both the van and the bus were being used by an agricultural company, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

Both vehicles were traveling north on Hicks Road east of Reinbeck when the crash happened at about 12:50 p.m. at the intersection with Reinbeck Road.

The van driver, Suzanne Bennett, was taken to MeryOne Waterloo Medical Center for treatment. No school bus occupants or van passengers reported injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Hudson Police Department and Reinbeck Fire Department.

clip art squad cars
