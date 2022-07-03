One injured in bus, van crash

REINBECK --- One person was injured when a van allegedly rear-ended a bus on Saturday.

Both the van and the bus were being used by an agricultural company, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

Both vehicles were traveling north on Hicks Road east of Reinbeck when the crash happened at about 12:50 p.m. at the intersection with Reinbeck Road.

The van driver, Suzanne Bennett, was taken to MeryOne Waterloo Medical Center for treatment. No school bus occupants or van passengers reported injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff's Office was assisted by Hudson Police Department and Reinbeck Fire Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.