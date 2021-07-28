One injured in bicycle crash in Buchanan County

QUASQUETON – One person was injured in a bicycle crash outside of Quasqueton on Wednesday morning.

The identity and condition of the cyclist weren’t immediately available, but Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies said the rider was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City by LifeGuard Air Ambulance.

The crash happened at about 8:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Quasqueton Avenue, south of the city limits and involved an automobile and the bike.

In addition to sheriff’s deputies, crews with the Iowa State Patrol and Quasqueton Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

