One injured in ambulance crash in Waterloo

WATERLOO – One person was taken to the hospital after allegedly colliding with a Traer ambulance at a Waterloo intersection Saturday afternoon.

According to the accident report, the ambulance was transporting a patient to UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo and had lights and sirens activated as it headed north on Sergeant Road around 3 p.m. Saturday.

The ambulance had a red light at the West Third Street intersection and slowed to about 40 mph, according to the accident report.

A Chevrolet Equinox driven by 53-year-old Louise Denise Brown of Waterloo was heading west on West Third Street, and the two vehicles collided with the Chevy rolling onto its roof, the report states.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took Brown to a local hospital, according to police.

The ambulance driver, Marnie Edgerly, 55, of Traer, and the patent onboard weren’t injured, according to the accident report. Waterloo medics took the patient to Allen Hospital.

