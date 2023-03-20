WATERLOO — Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning home in Waterloo on Monday afternoon.

One woman was taken to the hospital for burns and is expected to survive, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

The fire broke out at 1400 Grant Ave. and crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue noticed heavy smoke coming from a basement window when they arrived.

All of the residents escaped on their own. After several minutes, a firefighter carried a dog from the house and handed it to people outside.

Officials said the fire appears to have started in a basement bedroom and worked its way upstairs to a dining room area.

The American Red Cross was called to assist with emergency shelter.

