One injured in accident with snow plow near La Porte City

LaPORTE CITY — A Dysart motorist was injured in a crash involving a snow plow on Thursday morning as county workers were clearing the roads following an overnight storm.

According to Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies, Austin Ludwg, 25, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup south on Dysart Road when he was struck by a 2008 Sterling snow plow headed west on Washburn Road around 11:55 a.m. 

Crews with La Porte City Ambulance took Ludwig to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Plow driver Lucas Gerholdt, 28, of Cedar Falls, wasn’t injured in the accident. He was cited for failure to yield.

