REINBECK — A Reinbeck woman is dead following a UTV accident Saturday.

Lori Knaack, 53, was thrown from the vehicle when it rolled two miles northeast of town around 8:40 p.m., according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

She was taken to Grundy County Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Two others were taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Patrick Knaack was driving the vehicle, which was carrying six people when he lost control, deputies said.

Crews with Reinbeck Ambulance assisted with the call. The crash remains under investigation.

Counties with the most motor vehicle fatalities in Iowa Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Iowa #19. Linn County, Iowa #18. Black Hawk County, Iowa #17. Polk County, Iowa #16. Dallas County, Iowa #15. Woodbury County, Iowa #14. Scott County, Iowa #13. Warren County, Iowa #12. Pottawattamie County, Iowa #11. Marion County, Iowa #10. Boone County, Iowa #9. Mahaska County, Iowa #8. Lee County, Iowa #7. Cedar County, Iowa #6. Mills County, Iowa #5. Plymouth County, Iowa #4. Hardin County, Iowa #3. Iowa County, Iowa #2. Madison County, Iowa #1. Adair County, Iowa