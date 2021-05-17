 Skip to main content
One dead, three injured in Dunkerton crash
One dead, three injured in Dunkerton crash

DUNKERTON – One person is dead and three others injured following a rollover crash near Dunkerton on Sunday night.

The names of the deceased and injured haven’t been released.

The single-vehicle crash happened at shortly before 6 p.m. on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

Two of the four people inside the vehicle were ejected, according to the sheriff’s office.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and crews with Dunkerton Ambulance took the other three to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. One was then flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

The accident remains under investigation.

