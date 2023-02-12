CEDAR FALLS --- One person is dead and three others injured following a two-vehicle collision north of Cedar Falls late Saturday.

Details weren’t immediately available, but the collision at the intersection of West Cedar Wapsie and Leversee roads drew crews from Janeville, Denver, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol.

The crash happened at about 10:18 p.m. Saturday when a car traveling north on Leversee ran the stop sign and was struck by a westbound car, according to the sheriff’s office. Both vehicles came to a rest in the ditch, and one of the vehicle overturned.

One passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. Both drivers and one additional passenger from each vehicle were either transported for assessment or assessed for injuries at the scene, deputies said.

The names of the deceased and the injured weren't available pending notification of relatives.

The crash is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

