SUMNER – A Fredericksburg man is dead and his passenger injured following a Sunday night crash near Sumner.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, Larry Goodwin, 75, was traveling west on Highway 93 near Lifeline Drive around 9:33 p.m. when his Ford pickup truck crossed the center line, entered a ditch and hit an embankment.
The truck went airborne and landed in the Dollar General parking lot where it came to rest against a light pole, according to the State Patrol.
Larry Goodwin died, and his passenger, 67-year-old Audrey Goodwin, was flown to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, according to the State Patrol.
The State Patrol was assisted by Sumner police, fire and EMS, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and Gundersen Aircare.
