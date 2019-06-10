{{featured_button_text}}

SUMNER – A Fredericksburg man is dead and his passenger injured following a Sunday night crash near Sumner.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Larry Goodwin, 75, was traveling west on Highway 93 near Lifeline Drive around 9:33 p.m. when his Ford pickup truck crossed the center line, entered a ditch and hit an embankment.

The truck went airborne and landed in the Dollar General parking lot where it came to rest against a light pole, according to the State Patrol.

Larry Goodwin died, and his passenger, 67-year-old Audrey Goodwin, was flown to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, according to the State Patrol.

The State Patrol was assisted by Sumner police, fire and EMS, the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and Gundersen Aircare.

