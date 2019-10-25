{{featured_button_text}}

DECORAH – One person is dead following a Thursday night crash in rural Decorah.

The accident happened at about 6:45 p.m. on Trout Run Road, according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

The accident remains under investigation.

