 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

One dead in Waverly rollover crash

Clip art ambulance 070321

WAVERLY – One person is dead following a roll-over crash on Thanksgiving Day in Waverly.

Officers and medics were called to the accident in the 1000 block of East Bremer Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Thursday and found a vehicle on the side of the road surrounded by debris, according to the Waverly Police Department.

Details of the crash weren’t available, put police said the vehicle had apparently rolled, ejecting the only occupant. The occupant was deceased, police said.

The accident remains under investigation, and the identity of the deceased hasn't been released pending family notification.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and Waverly Fire Department assisted police with the incident.

5 months for $5
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Practical Prepper’ goes viral on TikTok after Texas winter storm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News