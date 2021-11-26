One dead in Waverly rollover crash

WAVERLY – One person is dead following a roll-over crash on Thanksgiving Day in Waverly.

Officers and medics were called to the accident in the 1000 block of East Bremer Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Thursday and found a vehicle on the side of the road surrounded by debris, according to the Waverly Police Department.

Details of the crash weren’t available, put police said the vehicle had apparently rolled, ejecting the only occupant. The occupant was deceased, police said.

The accident remains under investigation, and the identity of the deceased hasn't been released pending family notification.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and Waverly Fire Department assisted police with the incident.

