One dead in semi crash near Plainfield
PLAINFIELD – One person is dead following a semi accident near Plainfield on Monday.

Jenrry Madrid Sorto, 33, of Columbus, Neb., died when his Ford pickup truck and a Freightliner tractor trailer collided around 10:05 a.m., according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Madrid was traveling north on Highway 218 when the semi, driven by 22-year-old Trevor Byram of Waverly and headed East on C-33 apparently failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the pickup, according to the State Patrol.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Plainfield Fire and EMS and Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement assisted at the scene.

