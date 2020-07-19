One dead in semi crash in Cedar Falls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls police are investigating a fatal crash Sunday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased hasn’t been released, pending family notification.

According to police, the accident happened at about 12:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Hudson Road and West Ridgeway Avenue.

Witnesses accounts and evidence indicate a Freightliner semi was traveling north on Hudson Road and a Nissan SUV was heading east on West Ridgeway Avenue. Police said it appears the Nissan SUV failed to stop for a posted stop sign at the intersection with Hudson Road and impacted the side of the semi.

The driver of the SUV was transported to Mercy One Hospital in Waterloo and later died. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Cedar Falls Public Safety Officials were assisted by Mercy One Paramedics, the Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Department and the Cedar Falls Public Works Department.

