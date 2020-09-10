One dead in motorcycle crash on Interstate 380

BRANDON – One person is dead following a Monday motorcycle crash on Interstate 380 in Buchanan County.
The name of the deceased hasn’t been released.
According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist was heading north around 3:45 a.m. Monday when he lost control of the 2004 Yamaha near mile marker 50. He was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Iowa State Patrol is assisting with the investigation. Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Fire Department and North Benton Ambulance assisted at the scene.
