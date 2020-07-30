One dead in LaPorte City crash

-
LaPORTE CITY -- Police continue to investigate a Wednesday morning crash that killed one person.
Police and medics were called to the 800 block of Commercial Street around 5:40 a.m. and found an overturned box truck. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LaPorte City police.
The identity of the driver hasn’t been released pending notification of relatives.
Initial investigation indicates that the driver was driving north on Commercial Street when the truck went off the roadway, overturned and struck a tree.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
