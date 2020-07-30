You are the owner of this article.
One dead in LaPorte City crash
LaPORTE CITY  -- Police continue to investigate a Wednesday morning crash that killed one person.

Police and medics were called to the 800 block of Commercial Street around 5:40 a.m. and found an overturned box truck. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LaPorte City police.

The identity of the driver hasn’t been released pending notification of relatives.

Initial investigation indicates that the driver was driving north on Commercial Street when the  truck went off the roadway, overturned and struck a tree.

