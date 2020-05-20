One dead in Highway 14 crash, fire in Grundy County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GRUNDY CENTER -- One person is dead after a vehicle crashed and caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The name of the driver hasn’t been released, and the cause of death is pending an autopsy, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 4:20 .m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 14.

The vehicle was heading north on Highway 14 and apparently drove off the right side of the road and struck a sign and then hit a cement pillar on the Highway 20 overpass, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle then caught fire.

Grundy Center Ambulance, Grundy Center Fire, DOT and Iowa State Patrol assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.

