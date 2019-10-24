{{featured_button_text}}

GRUNDY CENTER – An Aplington man died in a Wednesday afternoon accident in a Grundy Center parking lot.

Medics took 29-year-old Anthony Guyer, formerly of West Union, to UnityPoint Health-Grundy County Memorial Hospital, and he was later flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where he died that night, according the Grundy Center Police Department.

According to police, Guyer was in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store, 504 G Ave., around 1:15 p.m. when a Buick Lecerne driven by 77-year-old Jean Newton of Grundy Center accelerated suddenly while backing out of a parking spot.

The Buick pinned Guyer against a trailer attached to his work vehicle. The Buick then continued on, coming to a stop against a wall of the store.

Newton wasn’t injured.

The accident remains under investigation by the Grundy Center Police Department.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
5
3

Tags

Load comments