GRUNDY CENTER – An Aplington man died in a Wednesday afternoon accident in a Grundy Center parking lot.
Medics took 29-year-old Anthony Guyer, formerly of West Union, to UnityPoint Health-Grundy County Memorial Hospital, and he was later flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where he died that night, according the Grundy Center Police Department.
According to police, Guyer was in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store, 504 G Ave., around 1:15 p.m. when a Buick Lecerne driven by 77-year-old Jean Newton of Grundy Center accelerated suddenly while backing out of a parking spot.
The Buick pinned Guyer against a trailer attached to his work vehicle. The Buick then continued on, coming to a stop against a wall of the store.
Newton wasn’t injured.
The accident remains under investigation by the Grundy Center Police Department.
Seriouly sad. My daughter got a whiplash and lifetime back pain from an elderly man running a red light on University Ave. She has spent a lot of money these last 20 years for those issues.
Families should keep better track of their members driving when they get older! People might also have dementia and others aren't aware. Watch your loved ones.
