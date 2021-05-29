One dead in Denver crash

DENVER — A Denver woman is dead and a Dunkerton man injured following a Friday afternoon crash south of Denver.

Evelyn Rogers, 71, was driving her Ford Ranger pickup south on V25 and stopped at the intersection with C57/Cedar Wapsie Road around 4:55 p.m. She then pulled out in front of a Chrysler van driven by Brian Moulds, 48, who was headed west on Cedar Wapsie, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The impact threw Rogers from her vehicle, and she died of her injuries, according to the Patrol. Moulds was injured in the crash.

Denver Fire and EMS and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.

