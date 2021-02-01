One dead in crash near Plainfield

PLAINFIELD – One person is dead following an accident near Plainfield on Monday.

Jenrry Madrid Sorto, 33, of Columbus, Neb., died when his Ford pickup truck and a Freightliner collided around 10:05 a.m., according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Madrid was traveling north on U.S. Highway 218 when the Frieghtliner, driven by 22-year-old Trevor Byram of Waverly and headed east on C-33, apparently failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the pickup, according to the State Patrol.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Plainfield Fire and EMS and Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement assisted at the scene.

